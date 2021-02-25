New guidelines for social media, OTT and digital news platforms

The Central government on Thursday announced guidelines for social media platforms, online curated content platforms (also known as OTT platforms), and digital media entities imposing code of ethics and grievance redressal mechanisms. While the guidelines on social media platforms will be administered by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, guidelines for OTT and digital news media will be administered by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Central government said that these rules are being brought in after complaints have been raised in civil society and the Parliament on fake news, obscenity and defamatory content being circulated on social media. The Supreme Court had earlier also directed the MeiTY to implement guidelines to eliminate such content.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said these new rules are being implemented to empower ordinary users of social media while ensuring there is a mechanism of redressal and timely resolution of their grievances

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar added that the new guidelines on OTT and digital news media are being imposed to bring in a level-playing field and will focus more on self-regulation mechanisms and a robust grievance redressal mechanism is done.

Compliance mechanism

Social media platforms will need to remove content that harms safety and dignity of users especially women within 24 hours of receipt of complaint. They will need to have a robust grievance redressal system and appoint grievance officers to register complaints within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days.

At the same time, the new guidelines make a distinction between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries. This distinction will be based on the number of users on the social media platform. “The Government will notify the threshold of user base that will distinguish between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries,” Prasad added.

Significant social media intermediaries will need to adhere to additional compliance mechanism such as voluntary verification process for users, appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and submit monthly compliance report.

Most importantly, they will need to comply with a government’ request to identify the “ first originator” of the information for the “purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence related to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material punishable with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years”. Intermediary shall not be required to disclose the contents of any message or any other information to the first originator, the government added.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the OTT players will need to follow a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism and appropriate age-related self classification of content to protect children from adult content.

OTT platform will need to also appoint a grievance redressal officer based in India to address complaints regarding content on their platforms within 15 days. At the second level, self-regulatory bodies headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or an eminent person will look at escalated complaints .

At the third level , the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will formulate an oversight mechanism. “It shall publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices. It shall establish an Inter-Departmental Committee for hearing grievances,” the official statement added.

Meanwhile, digital news companies will be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.