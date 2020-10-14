Economy

Domestic carriers fly 39.43 lakh passengers in September

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

IndiGo in top spot, carries 22.66 lakh flyers; SpiceJet tops in PLF

The domestic airlines flew 39.43 lakh passengers in September this year as compared to the 1.15 crore flown during the same period previously.

The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 22.66 lakh of the 39.43 lakh passengers that took the skies in September.

SpiceJet took the second spot carrying 5.30 lakh followed by Air India (3.72 lakh), GoAir (2.64 lakh), Vistara (2.58 lakh) and AirAsia (2.35 lakh).

SpiceJet, however, recorded the highest passenger load factor (PLF) among all the airlines at 73 per cent followed by Vistara (66.7 per cent), IndiGo (65.4 per cent), AirAsia (58.4 per cent), Air India (57.9 per cent) and GoAir (57.6 per cent).

PLF shows the number of seats that airlines manage to fill.

