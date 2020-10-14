Domestic carriers fly 39.43 lakh passengers in September

The domestic airlines flew 39.43 lakh passengers in September this year as compared to the 1.15 crore flown during the same period previously.

The latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 22.66 lakh of the 39.43 lakh passengers that took the skies in September.

SpiceJet took the second spot carrying 5.30 lakh followed by Air India (3.72 lakh), GoAir (2.64 lakh), Vistara (2.58 lakh) and AirAsia (2.35 lakh).

SpiceJet, however, recorded the highest passenger load factor (PLF) among all the airlines at 73 per cent followed by Vistara (66.7 per cent), IndiGo (65.4 per cent), AirAsia (58.4 per cent), Air India (57.9 per cent) and GoAir (57.6 per cent).

PLF shows the number of seats that airlines manage to fill.