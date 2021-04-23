DPIIT to monitor internal trade, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities

With more States putting restrictions to curb the rising Covid-19 cases, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it is going to closely monitor issues involving internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities in the country.

‘State restrictions’

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various States/UTs in view of the surge of Covid-19 cases,” an official statement said.

DPIIT said it is setting up a Control room to monitor the issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during Covid-19 pandemic. “In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, information can be given to the control room,” the statement added.

This comes at a time when retailers as well as e-commerce companies have been urging various State governments to allow doorstep delivery of all goods.