DPIIT to review royalty payments made to firms abroad

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is likely to hold an inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss the need for policy measures to check excessive outflow of royalty payments to overseas companies for use of their technology or brand names.
“We discuss such issues periodically. There is a possibility that an inter-ministerial meeting on royalty payments will take place at the behest of the DPIIT next week,” a government official told BusinessLine.
The meeting, to be attended by officials from the Departments of Commerce, Revenue and Heavy Industries, and the RBI, is likely on August 25.
In a meeting last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reportedly raised the issue of high royalty payments made by auto majors such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Company to their parent companies overseas and suggested that it should be reduced.
“The huge outflow of royalty payments made by Indian companies to their overseas parent companies has been a concern for the government for the last few years. Last year, the DPIIT had considered circulating a paper on capping royalty payments, but had not moved ahead on it,” said another official.
Multinational companies in India pay thousands of crores to their overseas parent companies every year — some like Maruti Suzuki pay up to 5 per cent of their revenues — for using the latter’s technology and brand names. This was made possible after the government liberalised its FDI (foreign direct investment) policy in 2009 and allowed Indian companies to pay royalties without any caps or prior government permission.
The Centre has been toying with the idea of imposing a cap of 2-5 per cent of revenues on royalty, but has been hesitating due to fears that it may act as a disincentive for foreign investments.
“A lot of deliberation is called for in the matter of capping royalty payments. While it is not easy to see so much revenue being siphoned off by multinationals in the form of royalty payments, it is also important to ensure that India doesn’t become unattractive for foreign investors,” the second official said.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...