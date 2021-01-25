Dubai royal family partners with JIFFY.ai

Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, belonging to the Royal Family of Dubai, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based automation start-up JIFFY.ai to help expand operations in the United Arab Emirates and the larger Middle East and bring in ‘the best’ of intelligent automation along with its AI-based, cloud-native low-code/no-code HyperApp technology to the region.

JIFFY.ai is a fast-growing tech start-up, which in June 2020, had announced that it had raised $18 million in series A funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets around the world, the company had earlier said.

In addition, through its major equity shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai is committed to sustainable entrepreneurship and seeks to address the professional impacts of automation head on by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff that may be displaced by automation.

Right audience, new customers

Seed Group will enable it to reach the right audience, find new potential customers, access top decision-makers in government as well as private sectors, and market its products effectively in the region, a company spokesman said here without disclosing any further details. JIFFY.ai will, in turn, bring its HyperApp technology and its expertise to help accelerate the ongoing tech revolution that the UAE and the region are undergoing.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said that JIFFY.ai is a pioneer in the field of enterprise-grade process automation and their cutting-edge products have been recognised globally. “We see a huge potential for its services in the UAE and the Middle East, especially when there is an increased focus on automation and digital transformation.”

The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform empowers organisations to digitise data and seamlessly integrate built-in automation technologies through HyperApps, which are designed to address the entire automation lifecycle from intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to natural language processing, business process management workflows, and business analytics.

$1.89-billion industry

The cloud-native HyperApps deliver an end-to-end process automation experience while allowing enterprise users to extend and manage the platform, accelerate their innovation and evolve their processes, making operations more time-efficient and cost-effective.

The global robotic process automation industry is poised to reach $1.89 billion this year, seeing an increase of 19.5 per cent from 2020, according to Gartner. And according to ‘Markets and Markets,’ the intelligent process automation market is projected to reach $13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9 per cent from 2018 to 2023.

Babu Sivadasan, Co-Founder and CEO, said that JIFFY.ai is focused on connecting people, data and systems so that customers can accelerate innovation and business transformation. “We are pleased and very much looking forward to our partnership with the Seed Group. The guidance and networking opportunities that Seed Group will provide will have a crucial role in our future growth and success in the region.”