Core industries output sees marginal rise in January

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Aided by an expansion in steel, fertilisers and electricity sectors, the eight core industries output grew 0.1 per cent in January 2021. However, this was lower than the 0.2 per cent growth seen in December 2020 and 2.2 per cent growth seen in January last year.
For the month under review, five of the eight core industries has seen a contraction. Also, the December 2020 overall core sector performance has been upwardly revised to 0.2 per cent growth from the contraction of 1.3 per cent earlier.
This anaemic growth of 0.1 per cent in January is a concern as it has a weight of nearly 40 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and reflects physical production that has now declined by 8.8 per cent for the year, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, told BusinessLine.
“IIP growth for the month can be expected to be positive but less than 1 per cent provided support given by consumer-oriented industries,” he said.
While steel output has expanded at a steady pace at 2.6 per cent for the second consecutive month, the pace of contraction in cement production eased in January to 5.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent in the previous month.
An unfavourable base effect underpinned coal's deterioration into a contraction of 1.8 per cent in January 2021 from the 2.2 per cent growth in December 2020.
The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said: “Based on the available data for the core sector, merchandise exports and auto output, we project the growth in the Index of Industrial Production to remain subdued at 0.5-1.5 per cent in January 2021.”
Sabnavis highlighted that cement has now de-grown for three months which is disappointing as this reflects developments in the construction sector that was expected to pick up. Quite clearly, the real estate sector's mood has not recovered as the focus is on disposing of inventory rather than going in for new projects, he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...