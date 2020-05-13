Electricity demand down by a quarter in April: Crisil

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Electricity demand shrank nearly a quarter in April 2020 as commercial and industrial activity switched off majorly following the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For states with higher number of manufacturing units such as Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, demand dimmed by a significant 30-50 per cent.
In a Crisil note “Volt-face in the corridors of power,” it highlighted these issues relating to the current power sector scenario in the country.
Put another way, Crisil stated that it is like experiencing a total blackout every alternate or third day!
However, the upshot, according to it, is that the “Power demand growth, which was already feeble last fiscal, could trip to de-growth this fiscal.”
“That said, there was some offset because about 1.4 billion people stayed at home, of which millions also worked from home, leading to a surge in domestic electricity consumption via more recharging of devices, more videos streamed, more online content consumed, and more cooking at home, often involving use of electrical appliances,” the note mentioned.
This surge in demand cushioned the slack-demand blow for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Haryana in particular, which have a substantial domestic-consumer base.
Lower demand from industrial users, who pay the highest tariffs and cross-subsidise domestic and agricultural users, would hit the revenues of discoms. Sector recovery will be a function of how quickly economic activity replugs, reboots and resurges.
In its overall report titled ‘Covid corollaries’, Crisil said that the State-wise assessment of power demand showed that the top 20 states accounted for about 95 per cent of power demand and these states have been hit hard by the lockdown.
And the top five power consuming states have seen demand fall by a quarter on average in April.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...