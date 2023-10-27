In line with the rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing market trend, the demand for apprentices in the sector witnessed a 93 per cent growth during the fourth quarter of FY22–23, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

India’s electronics manufacturing sector is projected to generate 10 lakh jobs by 2025–2026, indicating a substantial influx of employment opportunities on the horizon. Moreover, the electronics industry is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated market size of $400 billion by 2025.

Within this industry, two prominent job roles stand out: the Smartphone Assembly Technician, offering a monthly stipend of ₹15,500 for graduates, and the Assembly Line Operator, providing ₹15,100 per month for diploma holders.

This expansion is attributed to various factors, including increasing consumer demand for electronic products, the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the government, and the thriving Indian start-up ecosystem. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has played a pivotal role, expected to foster additional production of $401 billion over the next five years, creating employment opportunities for 60 lakh and further boosting domestic manufacturing.

Employment opportunities

As the electronic manufacturing sector experiences remarkable growth, apprenticeships emerge as a crucial solution to bridge the skill gap. These programs offer a structured pathway for individuals to gain hands-on expertise, equipping them with the necessary skills for success.

Recent data from Counterpoint Research indicates that India is set to export around 22 per cent of its assembled mobile phones in 2023, underpinned by domestic production and the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This not only signifies India’s growing global presence but also the significant employment opportunities that arise from such export success.

Talent pipeline

To address this skills gap, apprenticeships have become a vital component, actively contributing to the development of a talent pipeline for high-demand positions in the electronics sector. These programs are meticulously designed initiatives that provide individuals with a unique opportunity to gain practical experience and technical expertise.

Sumit Kumar, Chief Business Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, emphasized, “The demand is driven by the dynamic electronics market, expected to reach $400 billion by 2025. As opportunities expand, so does the need for skilled workers, and that’s where apprenticeships play a crucial role, transforming individuals into skilled professionals in perfect alignment with the sector’s requirements.”

As the electronics sector thrives, job opportunities are particularly flourishing in emerging cities across India, including southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, western states such as Maharashtra, and northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.