November 16, 2023 10:04

Expects rally on Dalal Street to be continued on account of cooling global inflation print during the month of October. Yesterday, UK inflation tumbled to the lowest level in two years at 0.0% against 0.5% previous month and US October PPI (Wholesale Price Index) fell to over 3-year low.

As a result, the US market yesterday gained quarter percent and the S & P 500 Index ended above 4500 technical level to close to a 3-month high. Cooling inflation data across the globe from Asia to Europe to US are indicating that the central bankers may cut interest rates as early as possible to focus on growth in the economy. On the domestic front, FIIs turned into net buyers yesterday, for the first time during the month of October and FIIs bought Index futures yesterday after a long time. Short covering may not be ruled out ahead of Nifty weekly expiry today. Gift Nifty is up 36 points or 0.2%.

Expectedly, beaten down IT, metal and financial stocks will be positive on account of favorable risk reward ratio and fall in US Dollar Index. US Fed officials statement, Housing data and IIP data in the US will be in focus today. Impressive IIP data and stimulus hope by China will be positive for metal stocks.