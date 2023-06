In India, there are certain public holidays that apply nationwide in 2023, such as Republic Day on January 26th, Independence Day on August 15th, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd. However, there are also state-specific bank holidays depending on the region where one resides. Additionally, various religious and festival holidays, including Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Budh Purnima, are observed throughout the country.

Bank Holiday List 2023

Date Day Holiday 14 January 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 26 January 2023 Thursday Republic Day 28 January 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 11 February 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 25 February 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 8 March 2023 Wednesday Holi 11 March 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 25 March 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 30 March 2023 Thursday Ram Navami 4 April 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti 7 April 2023 Friday Good Friday 8 April 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 14 April 2023 Friday Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 22 April 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 22 April 2023 Saturday Id-ul-Fitr 1 May 2023 Monday May Day/Labour Day 5 May 2023 Friday Buddha Purnima 13 May 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 27 May 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 10 June 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 24 June 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 29 June 2023 Thursday Bakrid/Id-ul-Zuha 8 July 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 22 July 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 29 July 2023 Saturday Muharram 12 August 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 15 August 2023 Tuesday Independence Day 26 August 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 7 September 2023 Thursday Janmashtami (Vaishnva) 9 September 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 23 September 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 28 September 2023 Thursday Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad 2 October 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday 14 October 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 24 October 2023 Tuesday Dussehra 28 October 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 11 November 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 25 November 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 27 November 2023 Monday Guru Nanak's Birthday 9 December 2023 Saturday Second Saturday 23 December 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday 25 December 2023 Monday Christmas Day

Bank Holidays List 2023 on the Second and Fourth Saturdays

In addition to the mentioned bank holidays, banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, if a month happens to have five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is considered a working day for banks. It's worth noting that in the past, banks used to operate for only half a day on Saturdays.