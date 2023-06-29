The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is a prestigious stock exchange operating in India, with a listing of over 6000 companies. It holds the distinction of being the oldest stock exchange in Asia and ranks as the third-largest stock exchange globally.

BSE plays a crucial role in regulating and managing India's financial markets, effectively channeling idle resources into the country's economic growth. It offers a wide range of market data products, corporate data products, end-of-day (EOD) products, and other data products.

Trading on the BSE occurs from 9.15 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on weekdays, while Saturdays and Sundays are designated as BSE holidays. Pre-market open trading takes place between 9.00 to 9.15 a.m. Additionally, several national holidays of cultural and religious significance are also observed as BSE trading holidays.

The BSE has published a separate holiday list for 2023, categorizing holidays based on trading sectors. Trading holidays signify no transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while clearing holidays involve the purchase and sale of securities, with the postponement of financial transfers from investors to companies as banks remain non-functional on those days.

Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment

S.No.HolidaysDateDay
1Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023Thursday
2HoliMarch 07, 2023Tuesday
3Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023Thursday
4Mahavir JayantiApril 04, 2023Tuesday
5Good FridayApril 07, 2023Friday
6Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01, 2023Monday
8Bakri IdJune 28, 2023Wednesday
9Independence DayAugust 15, 2023Tuesday
10Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023Tuesday
11Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023Monday
12DussehraOctober 24, 2023Tuesday
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 14, 2023Tuesday
14Gurunanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023Monday
15ChristmasDecember 25, 202Monday

*Muhurat Trading, a special trading session held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, is scheduled for November 12, 2023. The specific timings for Muhurat Trading will be announced closer to the date.

*Please note that the Exchange retains the authority to modify any of the holidays mentioned above. In such cases, a supplementary circular will be issued with the revised information, ensuring market participants stay informed about any changes.

Commodity Derivatives Segment

S.No.Festival NameDateDayMorning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
1Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023ThursdayClosedClosed
2HoliMarch 07, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
3Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023ThursdayClosedOpen
4Mahavir JayantiApril 04, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
5Good FridayApril 07, 2023FridayClosedClosed
6Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023FridayClosedOpen
7Maharashtra DayMay 01, 2023MondayClosedOpen
8Bakri IdJune 28, 2023WednesdayClosedOpen
9Independence DayAugust 15, 2023TuesdayClosedClosed
10Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
11Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023MondayClosedClosed
12DussehraOctober 24, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 14, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
14Gurunanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023MondayClosedOpen
15ChristmasDecember 25, 2023MondayClosedClosed

Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives Segment

S.No.HolidaysDateDay
1.Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023Thursday
2.HoliMarch 07, 2023Tuesday
3.GudhipadwaMarch 22, 2023Wednesday
4.Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023Thursday
5.Mahavir JayantiApril 04,2023Tuesday
6.Good FridayApril 07, 2023Friday
7.Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023Friday
8.Maharashtra DayMay 01, 2023Monday
9.Buddha PournimaMay 05, 2023Friday
10.Bakri IdJune 28, 2023Wednesday
11.Independence DayAugust 15, 2023Tuesda
12.Parsi New YearAugust 16, 2023Wednesday
13.Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023Tuesday
14.Id-E-MiladSeptember 28, 2023Thursday
15.Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023Monday
16.DussehraOctober 24, 2023Tuesday
17.Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 14, 2023Tuesday
18.Gurunanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023Monday
19.ChristmasDecember 25, 2023Monday

*Muhurat Trading, a special trading session held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, is scheduled for November 12, 2023. The specific timings for Muhurat Trading will be announced closer to the date.

*Please note that the Exchange retains the authority to modify any of the holidays mentioned above. In such cases, a supplementary circular will be issued with the revised information, ensuring market participants stay informed about any changes.

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.

Muhurat Trading SessionCapital Market (in hours)
Block Deal Session5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
Pre-Open Market6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
Normal Market6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
Call Auction Session6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
Closing Session7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

BSE remains closed on both Saturdays and Sundays, making them non-trading days for the exchange.

  • Pre-opening session: From 9:00 am to 9:15 am.
  • Trading session: From 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
  • Closing session: From 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.

No, BSE does not have a specific lunch break during its trading hours. The market operates continuously without any scheduled breaks.

BSE offers a range of features, including risk management services, trading facilities, and more. It is particularly suitable for novice investors venturing into the market for the first time.

