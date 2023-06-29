The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is a prestigious stock exchange operating in India, with a listing of over 6000 companies. It holds the distinction of being the oldest stock exchange in Asia and ranks as the third-largest stock exchange globally.
BSE plays a crucial role in regulating and managing India's financial markets, effectively channeling idle resources into the country's economic growth. It offers a wide range of market data products, corporate data products, end-of-day (EOD) products, and other data products.
Trading on the BSE occurs from 9.15 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on weekdays, while Saturdays and Sundays are designated as BSE holidays. Pre-market open trading takes place between 9.00 to 9.15 a.m. Additionally, several national holidays of cultural and religious significance are also observed as BSE trading holidays.
The BSE has published a separate holiday list for 2023, categorizing holidays based on trading sectors. Trading holidays signify no transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while clearing holidays involve the purchase and sale of securities, with the postponement of financial transfers from investors to companies as banks remain non-functional on those days.
Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment
|S.No.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|2
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|3
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|6
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|8
|Bakri Id
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|9
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|10
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|11
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|12
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|15
|Christmas
|December 25, 202
|Monday
*Muhurat Trading, a special trading session held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, is scheduled for November 12, 2023. The specific timings for Muhurat Trading will be announced closer to the date.
*Please note that the Exchange retains the authority to modify any of the holidays mentioned above. In such cases, a supplementary circular will be issued with the revised information, ensuring market participants stay informed about any changes.
Commodity Derivatives Segment
|S.No.
|Festival Name
|Date
|Day
|Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)
|Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
|1
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Closed
|2
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|3
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Open
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|6
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Open
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|8
|Bakri Id
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Open
|9
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Closed
|10
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|11
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
|12
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|15
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives Segment
|S.No.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1.
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|2.
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|3.
|Gudhipadwa
|March 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|4.
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|5.
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04,2023
|Tuesday
|6.
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|7.
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|8.
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|9.
|Buddha Pournima
|May 05, 2023
|Friday
|10.
|Bakri Id
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|11.
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesda
|12.
|Parsi New Year
|August 16, 2023
|Wednesday
|13.
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|14.
|Id-E-Milad
|September 28, 2023
|Thursday
|15.
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|16.
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|17.
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|18.
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|19.
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
Muhurat Trading
Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.
|Muhurat Trading Session
|Capital Market (in hours)
|Block Deal Session
|5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
|Pre-Open Market
|6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
|Normal Market
|6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
|Call Auction Session
|6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
|Closing Session
|7.25 PM to 7.35 PM
Frequently Asked Questions
BSE remains closed on both Saturdays and Sundays, making them non-trading days for the exchange.
- Pre-opening session: From 9:00 am to 9:15 am.
- Trading session: From 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
- Closing session: From 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm.
No, BSE does not have a specific lunch break during its trading hours. The market operates continuously without any scheduled breaks.
BSE offers a range of features, including risk management services, trading facilities, and more. It is particularly suitable for novice investors venturing into the market for the first time.
