The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is a prestigious stock exchange operating in India, with a listing of over 6000 companies. It holds the distinction of being the oldest stock exchange in Asia and ranks as the third-largest stock exchange globally.

BSE plays a crucial role in regulating and managing India's financial markets, effectively channeling idle resources into the country's economic growth. It offers a wide range of market data products, corporate data products, end-of-day (EOD) products, and other data products.

Trading on the BSE occurs from 9.15 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on weekdays, while Saturdays and Sundays are designated as BSE holidays. Pre-market open trading takes place between 9.00 to 9.15 a.m. Additionally, several national holidays of cultural and religious significance are also observed as BSE trading holidays.

The BSE has published a separate holiday list for 2023, categorizing holidays based on trading sectors. Trading holidays signify no transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while clearing holidays involve the purchase and sale of securities, with the postponement of financial transfers from investors to companies as banks remain non-functional on those days.

Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment

S.No. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday 2 Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday 3 Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday 8 Bakri Id June 28, 2023 Wednesday 9 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday 12 Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday 15 Christmas December 25, 202 Monday *Muhurat Trading, a special trading session held on Diwali - Laxmi Pujan, is scheduled for November 12, 2023. The specific timings for Muhurat Trading will be announced closer to the date. *Please note that the Exchange retains the authority to modify any of the holidays mentioned above. In such cases, a supplementary circular will be issued with the revised information, ensuring market participants stay informed about any changes. BSE Holidays' List for 2023 Commodity Derivatives Segment S.No. Festival Name Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) 1 Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed 2 Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 3 Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Closed Open 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Closed Closed 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Closed Open 7 Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Closed Open 8 Bakri Id June 28, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open 9 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Closed Closed 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Closed Closed 12 Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Closed Open 15 Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Closed Closed

Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives Segment

S.No. Holidays Date Day 1. Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday 2. Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday 3. Gudhipadwa March 22, 2023 Wednesday 4. Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday 5. Mahavir Jayanti April 04,2023 Tuesday 6. Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday 7. Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday 8. Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday 9. Buddha Pournima May 05, 2023 Friday 10. Bakri Id June 28, 2023 Wednesday 11. Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesda 12. Parsi New Year August 16, 2023 Wednesday 13. Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday 14. Id-E-Milad September 28, 2023 Thursday 15. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday 16. Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday 17. Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday 18. Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday 19. Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.

Muhurat Trading Session Capital Market (in hours) Block Deal Session 5.45 PM to 6.00 PM Pre-Open Market 6.00 PM to 6.08 PM Normal Market 6.15 PM to 7.15 PM Call Auction Session 6.20 PM to 7.05 PM Closing Session 7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

