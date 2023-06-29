The NSE (National Stock Exchange) is the largest stock exchange in the country. It currently holds the position of the tenth-largest stock exchange worldwide, boasting a market capitalization exceeding US$ 3.4 trillion.
The NSE is known for its efficient and seamless trading operations.
Situated in Mumbai, the primary stock market of India, the NSE plays a pivotal role in the nation's financial landscape. It operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends and national holidays
Equity segment, the Equity Derivative segment, and the SLB Segment
Here is the comprehensive list of holidays for the share market in 2023:
|S.No.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|2
|Holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|3
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|6
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|7
|Id-ul-fitr (Ramzan Id)
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|8
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|9
|Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id)
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|10
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|11
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|12
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|13
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|14
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|15
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|16
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
Meanwhile, the following NSE trade holidays fall on weekends this year:
|S.No.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|1
|Mahashivratri
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|2
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|3
|Muharram
|July 29, 2023
|Saturday
|4
|Diwali Laxmi-Pujan
|November 12, 2023
|Sunday
Debt Segment
The debt segment at the NSE pertains to the trading platform on the National Stock Exchange of India specifically designed for debt securities. This segment enables trading and transactions related to various debt instruments. The NSE holidays in 2023 would also apply to the debt segment, indicating the days when trading activities for debt securities would not take place.
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Holi
|March 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|Gudi Padwa
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 5, 2023
|Friday
|Buddha Purnima
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid)
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|August 16, 2023
|Wednesday
|Parsi New Year
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 28, 2023
|Thursday
|Eid-E-Milad
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
Commodity Derivatives Segment
The following are the stock market holidays 2023 (trading holidays) for the Commodity Derivatives Segment for the current year:
|S.No.
|Holidays
|Date
|Day
|Morning Session
|Evening Session*
|1.
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Closed
|2
|Holi
|March 08, 2023
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Open
|3
|Ram Navami
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Closed
|Closed
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|6
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|7
|Maharashtra Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|8
|Id-Ul-Adha (Bakri Id)
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Open
|9
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Closed
|10
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|11
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
|12
|Dusshera
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Open
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Open
|15
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Closed
|Closed
Morning session - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM
*5:00 PM to 9:00 PM/9:30 PM for Internationally linked Agricultural commodities
*Muhurat Trading will take place on November 12, 2023. The timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified eventually.
Muhurat Trading
Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.
|Muhurat Trading Session
|Capital Market (in hours)
|Block Deal Session
|5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
|Pre-Open Market
|6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
|Normal Market
|6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
|Call Auction Session
|6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
|Closing Session
|7.25 PM to 7.35 PM
Frequently Asked Questions
A settlement holiday on the NSE refers to a day when the stock market is open for trading, but central depositories such as CDSL and NSDL are closed. On settlement holidays, the delivery of securities does not take place, as the depositories are unavailable.
In 2023, there are a total of 119 trading holidays on the NSE. These include 15 national holidays that fall on weekdays and 104 holidays that occur on Saturdays and Sundays.
Yes, the NSE has the authority to modify the holidays that have been initially announced. Any changes would be communicated in advance through circulars or official announcements provided by the NSE.
The last stock market holiday in 2023 is Christmas, which falls on December 25. On this day, the NSE, along with other financial markets, will remain closed.
If a holiday coincides with the expiration day of a weekly equity options contract, the NSE is required to shift the expiration date to the preceding working day before the holiday. This adjustment ensures that market participants have the opportunity to manage their options contracts without any disruption caused by the holiday.
