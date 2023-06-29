The NSE (National Stock Exchange) is the largest stock exchange in the country. It currently holds the position of the tenth-largest stock exchange worldwide, boasting a market capitalization exceeding US$ 3.4 trillion.

The NSE is known for its efficient and seamless trading operations.

Situated in Mumbai, the primary stock market of India, the NSE plays a pivotal role in the nation's financial landscape. It operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends and national holidays

Here is the comprehensive list of holidays for the share market in 2023:

S.No. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday 2 Holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday 3 Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday 7 Id-ul-fitr (Ramzan Id) April 22, 2023 Saturday 8 Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday 9 Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) June 28, 2023 Wednesday 10 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday 11 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday 12 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday 13 Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday 14 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday 15 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday 16 Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Meanwhile, the following NSE trade holidays fall on weekends this year: S.No. Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 18, 2023 Saturday 2 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) April 22, 2023 Saturday 3 Muharram July 29, 2023 Saturday 4 Diwali Laxmi-Pujan November 12, 2023 Sunday

Debt Segment

The debt segment at the NSE pertains to the trading platform on the National Stock Exchange of India specifically designed for debt securities. This segment enables trading and transactions related to various debt instruments. The NSE holidays in 2023 would also apply to the debt segment, indicating the days when trading activities for debt securities would not take place.

Date Day Holidays January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day March 07, 2023 Tuesday Holi March 22, 2023 Wednesday Gudi Padwa March 30, 2023 Thursday Ram Navami April 04, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 07, 2023 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2023 Friday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid) May 01, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day May 5, 2023 Friday Buddha Purnima June 28, 2023 Wednesday Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid) August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day August 16, 2023 Wednesday Parsi New Year September 19, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 28, 2023 Thursday Eid-E-Milad October 02, 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra November 14, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 27, 2023 Monday Gurunanak Jayanti December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas

Commodity Derivatives Segment

The following are the stock market holidays 2023 (trading holidays) for the Commodity Derivatives Segment for the current year:

S.No. Holidays Date Day Morning Session Evening Session* 1. Republic Day January 26, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed 2 Holi March 08, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open 3 Ram Navami March 30, 2023 Thursday Closed Closed 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Closed Closed 6 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Closed Closed 7 Maharashtra Day May 01, 2023 Monday Closed Open 8 Id-Ul-Adha (Bakri Id) June 28, 2023 Wednesday Closed Open 9 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Closed Closed 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Closed Closed 12 Dusshera October 24, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Closed Open 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Closed Open 15 Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Closed Closed

Morning session - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM

*5:00 PM to 9:00 PM/9:30 PM for Internationally linked Agricultural commodities

*Muhurat Trading will take place on November 12, 2023. The timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified eventually.

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.

Muhurat Trading Session Capital Market (in hours) Block Deal Session 5.45 PM to 6.00 PM Pre-Open Market 6.00 PM to 6.08 PM Normal Market 6.15 PM to 7.15 PM Call Auction Session 6.20 PM to 7.05 PM Closing Session 7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

Frequently Asked Questions