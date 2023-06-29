The NSE (National Stock Exchange) is the largest stock exchange in the country. It currently holds the position of the tenth-largest stock exchange worldwide, boasting a market capitalization exceeding US$ 3.4 trillion.

The NSE is known for its efficient and seamless trading operations.

Situated in Mumbai, the primary stock market of India, the NSE plays a pivotal role in the nation's financial landscape. It operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends and national holidays

Here is the comprehensive list of holidays for the share market in 2023:

S.No.HolidaysDateDay
1Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023Thursday
2HoliMarch 07, 2023Tuesday
3Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023Thursday
4Mahavir JayantiApril 04, 2023Tuesday
5Good FridayApril 07, 2023Friday
6Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023Friday
7Id-ul-fitr (Ramzan Id)April 22, 2023Saturday
8Maharashtra DayMay 01, 2023Monday
9Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id)June 28, 2023Wednesday
10Independence DayAugust 15, 2023Tuesday
11Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023Tuesday
12Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023Monday
13DussehraOctober 24, 2023Tuesday
14Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 14, 2023Tuesday
15Gurunanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023Monday
16ChristmasDecember 25, 2023Monday

Meanwhile, the following NSE trade holidays fall on weekends this year:

S.No.HolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 18, 2023Saturday
2Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)April 22, 2023Saturday
3MuharramJuly 29, 2023Saturday
4Diwali Laxmi-PujanNovember 12, 2023Sunday

Debt Segment

The debt segment at the NSE pertains to the trading platform on the National Stock Exchange of India specifically designed for debt securities. This segment enables trading and transactions related to various debt instruments. The NSE holidays in 2023 would also apply to the debt segment, indicating the days when trading activities for debt securities would not take place.

DateDayHolidays
January 26, 2023ThursdayRepublic Day
March 07, 2023TuesdayHoli
March 22, 2023WednesdayGudi Padwa
March 30, 2023ThursdayRam Navami
April 04, 2023TuesdayMahavir Jayanti
April 07, 2023FridayGood Friday
April 14, 2023FridayDr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 22, 2023SaturdayEid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid)
May 01, 2023MondayMaharashtra Day
May 5, 2023FridayBuddha Purnima
June 28, 2023WednesdayEid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid)
August 15, 2023TuesdayIndependence Day
August 16, 2023WednesdayParsi New Year
September 19, 2023TuesdayGanesh Chaturthi
September 28, 2023ThursdayEid-E-Milad
October 02, 2023MondayMahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 24, 2023TuesdayDussehra
November 14, 2023TuesdayDiwali Balipratipada
November 27, 2023MondayGurunanak Jayanti
December 25, 2023MondayChristmas

Commodity Derivatives Segment

The following are the stock market holidays 2023 (trading holidays) for the Commodity Derivatives Segment for the current year:

S.No.HolidaysDateDayMorning SessionEvening Session*
1.Republic DayJanuary 26, 2023ThursdayClosedClosed
2HoliMarch 08, 2023WednesdayClosedOpen
3Ram NavamiMarch 30, 2023ThursdayClosedClosed
4Mahavir JayantiApril 04, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
5Good FridayApril 07, 2023FridayClosedClosed
6Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2023FridayClosedClosed
7Maharashtra DayMay 01, 2023MondayClosedOpen
8Id-Ul-Adha (Bakri Id)June 28, 2023WednesdayClosedOpen
9Independence DayAugust 15, 2023TuesdayClosedClosed
10Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 19, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
11Mahatma Gandhi JayantiOctober 02, 2023MondayClosedClosed
12DussheraOctober 24, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 14, 2023TuesdayClosedOpen
14Gurunanak JayantiNovember 27, 2023MondayClosedOpen
15ChristmasDecember 25, 2023MondayClosedClosed

Morning session - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM

*5:00 PM to 9:00 PM/9:30 PM for Internationally linked Agricultural commodities

*Muhurat Trading will take place on November 12, 2023. The timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified eventually.

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a special and propitious event in the stock market that occurs for a duration of one hour during Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals. It is regarded as an auspicious time for investors and traders to engage in trading activities. This year, Muhurat Trading is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023. During this limited timeframe, individuals have the opportunity to make investments and initiate trades, with the belief that it may bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The atmosphere during Muhurat Trading is festive and unique, as market participants embrace the spirit of Diwali while conducting their transactions.

Muhurat Trading SessionCapital Market (in hours)
Block Deal Session5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
Pre-Open Market6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
Normal Market6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
Call Auction Session6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
Closing Session7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

A settlement holiday on the NSE refers to a day when the stock market is open for trading, but central depositories such as CDSL and NSDL are closed. On settlement holidays, the delivery of securities does not take place, as the depositories are unavailable.

In 2023, there are a total of 119 trading holidays on the NSE. These include 15 national holidays that fall on weekdays and 104 holidays that occur on Saturdays and Sundays.

Yes, the NSE has the authority to modify the holidays that have been initially announced. Any changes would be communicated in advance through circulars or official announcements provided by the NSE.

The last stock market holiday in 2023 is Christmas, which falls on December 25. On this day, the NSE, along with other financial markets, will remain closed.

If a holiday coincides with the expiration day of a weekly equity options contract, the NSE is required to shift the expiration date to the preceding working day before the holiday. This adjustment ensures that market participants have the opportunity to manage their options contracts without any disruption caused by the holiday.

Indian Holidays in 2023

