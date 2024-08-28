The Union Labour Ministry on Wednesday invited suggestions from the central trade unions on the formulation of the proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, which was announced in recent Union Budget.

This came at an introductory roundtable meeting on ELI chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports in the capital.

A presentation on proposed ELI scheme also was made during the meeting.

Mandaviya emphasised that the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of our country.

Representatives from various CTUOs shared their perspectives on the scheme as well as other labour welfare measures being taken by the government.