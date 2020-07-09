Exclusion of topics from CBSE syllabus a one-time measure: HRD Minister

Microsoft Surface Pro X: A slim and stylish workmate
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, on Thursday, said that the exclusion of some topics from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus is being done for one time only due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“As CBSE has clarified, schools have been advised to follow the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) alternate academic calendar, and all the topics mentioned have been covered under the same academic calendar. The exclusions are merely a one-time measure for exams, due to the pandemic,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development.
The only aim is to relax the stress on students by reducing the syllabus by 30 per cent. This exercise has been carried out following the advice and recommendations of various experts and considering the suggestions received from educationists through our syllabus for students 2020 campaign, he added.
The HRD Ministry, on Tuesday, announced to rationalise the CBSE syllabus up to 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21.
“While it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of three-four topics such as nationalism, local government, federalism and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects,” said Pokhriyal.
To give a few examples, the topics excluded in Economics are measures of dispersion, balance of payments, the subjects excluded in Physics are heat engine and refrigerator, among others. In Biology, portions of mineral nutrition, digestion and absorption have been excluded, he added.
“It is our humble request that education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated,” said Pokhriyal.
