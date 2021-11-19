Exports of agricultural, processed food rises 14.7% to $11.65 bn in April-Oct 2021

Exports of agricultural and processed food products from India posted a 14.7 per cent increase to $11.65 billion in April-October 2021-22 compared to $10.15 billion in the same period last fiscal with growth spread across all major items such as rice, cereal preparations, meat & dairy and fruits & vegetables.

“The rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding the Covid-19 restrictions... and is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21,” an official release issued by the Commerce Ministry on Friday stated.

Spike in fresh fruits & vegetables exports

Overall goods exports from India in April-October 2021-22, however, posted a steeper growth of 55.13 per cent at $233.54 billion over the same period last year. Rice exports in April-October 2021-22 increased 10.5 per cent to $5.27 billion, while meat, dairy & poultry exports rose 15.6 per cent to $2.28 billion.

Exports of fresh fruits & vegetables registered a 11.6 per cent growth to $1.37 billion. Shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29 per cent to $1.53 billion, as per the quick estimates released by the Commerce Department earlier this month.

There was a sharp increase in export of other cereals at 85.4 per cent to $274.98 million jump. .