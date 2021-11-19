Economy

Exports of agricultural, processed food rises 14.7% to $11.65 bn in April-Oct 2021

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh   -  REUTERS

Rice exports increased 10.5% to $5.27 bn while meat, dairy & poultry exports rose 15.6% to $2.28 bn

Exports of agricultural and processed food products from India posted a 14.7 per cent increase to $11.65 billion in April-October 2021-22 compared to $10.15 billion in the same period last fiscal with growth spread across all major items such as rice, cereal preparations, meat & dairy and fruits & vegetables.

“The rise in exports has been achieved notwithstanding the Covid-19 restrictions... and is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21,” an official release issued by the Commerce Ministry on Friday stated.

Spike in fresh fruits & vegetables exports

Overall goods exports from India in April-October 2021-22, however, posted a steeper growth of 55.13 per cent at $233.54 billion over the same period last year. Rice exports in April-October 2021-22 increased 10.5 per cent to $5.27 billion, while meat, dairy & poultry exports rose 15.6 per cent to $2.28 billion.

Exports of fresh fruits & vegetables registered a 11.6 per cent growth to $1.37 billion. Shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29 per cent to $1.53 billion, as per the quick estimates released by the Commerce Department earlier this month.

There was a sharp increase in export of other cereals at 85.4 per cent to $274.98 million jump. .

Published on November 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

poultry
agriculture
export and import
farming
farmers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like