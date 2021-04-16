Economy

Exports rise to $13.72 bn during April 1-14

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2021

India’s goods exports in April-March 2020-21 were valued at an estimated $289.92 billion   -  istock/tcly

Exports during April 1-14 last year were aggregated at $3.59 billion

The country's exports have increased to $13.72 billion during April 1-14 this year on account of healthy growth rate in sectors such as engineering and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry.

Exports during April 1-14 last year were aggregated at $3.59 billion.

In April 2020, the outbound shipments had contracted by a record 60 per cent due to Covid-19 related lockdown.

Imports during the period swelled to $19.93 billion as against $6.54 billion during April 1-14 last year, the data showed.

The final figures for April 2021 would be released during mid-May by the ministry.

Exports have surged by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion in March, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to $290.63 billion.

