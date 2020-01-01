Economy

FDI rises 15% during Apr-Sept to $26 bn

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Foreign direct investment into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-September of 2018-19 stood at $22.66 billion.

Sectors, which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-September 2019-20, include services ($4.45 billion), computer software and hardware ($4 billion), telecommunications ($4.28 billion), automobile ($2.13 billion) and trading ($2.14 billion), the commerce and industry ministry data showed.

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year with $8 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($6.36 billion), the US ($2.15 billion), the Netherlands ($2.32 billion), and Japan ($1.78 billion).

Recently, the government relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

