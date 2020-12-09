Finance Ministry initiates restructuring of central schemes, centrally sponsored schemes

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Finance Ministry has initiated an exercise to restructure Central Sector (CS) Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).
CS refers to schemes that are fully funded by the Centre.There are 685 such schemes, with the prominent schemes being the Crop Insurance Scheme, Interest Subsidy for Short Term Credit to Farmers, Fertiliser Subsidy and Food Subsidy.
Centrally sponsored schemes refer to schemes where a certain portion of funding requirement is borne by the Centre and the remaining by the states. The funding pattern could be in the ratio of 70:30, 60:40 or 90:10, with a higher portion borne by the Centre, while the scheme is implemented by state governments. There are 30 such schemes which include Employment Guarantee Schemes and PM Awaas Yojana.
“Necessary rationalisation of existing schemes should be ensured by administrative ministries/departments. The Department of Expenditure reserves the right to merge, restructure or drop any existing scheme/sub-scheme in consultation with the administrative ministry/ department to improve economies of scale for better outcomes,” an Office Memorandum issued by the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry said.
The Expenditure Department has asked various Central Ministries and Departments to send proposals for continuation of ongoing schemes beyond March 31, 2021. The proposal should be sent by January 15. “For continuation of schemes with estimated financial implications within the delegated financial powers of appraisal/ approval of the administrative ministry, the proposals may be appraised and approved in line with extant guidelines,” the OM said.
However, it must be kept in mind that total financial implications for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 should be taken into account while deciding the appraisal/ approval authority. “Exceptions in this regard will be available to ongoing schemes whose approved sunset date is before the completion of this five-year period,” the OM said, while asking the ministries and departments to ensure completion of such appraisal/ approval before March 31, 2021.
The CS and CSS have been co-terminus with the Finance Commission’s cycles. However, when the period of the 14th Finance Commission came to an end on March 31, 2020, the report of the next Commission was awaited. Keeping that in mind, an interim extension was given till March 31, 2021 or till the date of recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission came into effect, whichever is earlier. Now, the 15th Finance Commission has given its final report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which has necessitated the Finance Ministry to start the restructuring exercise.
The OM mentions that the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission would be taken into account while deciding the expenditure allocation for schemes pertaining to particular sectors. It emphasises the constant endeavour of the government to rationalise the schemes through merging, restructuring or dropping existing schemes/sub schemes that are duplicate or have become redundant or ineffective with the passage of time.
The appraisal of the schemes is expected to be scheduled in February and March. “It may be noted that no scheme will be allowed to continue beyond March 31, 2021, if the appraisal for continuation is not completed by then,” the OM said, while adding that the review of infrastructure projects under the ministries of roads, railways, shipping and power, besides others, will be done separately.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...