Finance Ministry says economic activities on the rise, farm sector leading revival

Grounded by a virus, aviation gets back its wings thanks to technology
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday claimed that economic activity has increased, with agriculture leading the revival.
The Ministry presented a detailed set of dates for various sectors showing green shoots. “The commitment of the Government towards both structural reforms and supportive social welfare measures will help build on these ‘green shoots.’ The resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be strengthened with the collective effort of all stakeholders and contribute to rebuilding a strong vibrant Indian economy,” it said in a statement.
The Finance Ministry noted that though agriculture has a lower share (about 13 per cent) in Gross Value Added (GVA), its growth has a very positive impact on the large population dependent on agriculture. Highlighting developments in this sector, the Ministry said that procurement of wheat from farmers by Government agencies touched an all-time record figure of 382 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) on June 16, surpassing the earlier record of 381.48 LMT achieved in 2012-13.
Forty-two lakh farmers have benefited and a total amount of about ₹73,500 crore has been paid to them towards the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat. The procurement of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) under the minimum support price for the MFP Scheme in 16 states has hit a record-breaking high with procurement touching ₹79.42 crore.
As on June 19, farmers have sown 13.13 million hectares of kharif crops, 39 per cent more than in the corresponding period last year, with a big jump in the acreage under Oil seeds, Course Cereals, Pulses and Cotton. Fertiliser sales surged by almost 98 per cent year-on-year in May (40.02 lakh tonnes), reflecting the robustness in the agricultural sector.
One of the key indicators for the rise in industrial activity is consumption of energy, meaning electricity and petroleum products. During the ongoing month, electricity consumption has continuously improved from (-)19.8 per cent in the first week to (-)11.2 per cent in the second week to (-)6.2 per cent in third week of June. Electricity consumption saw lower contraction in growth rates from (-) 24 per cent in April to (-) 15.2 per cent in May to (-)12.5 per cent in June (till June 21).
Similarly, consumption of petroleum products increased by 47 per cent from 99,37,000 metric tonnes in April to 1,46,46,000 metric tonnes in May. Consequently, the year-on-year contraction in consumption growth of petroleum products was much smaller at (-)23.2 per cent in May as against (-)45.7 per cent in April. In June, growth in consumption of petroleum products is expected to be still higher after one month of Unlock 1.0.
India’s PMI Manufacturing and Services showed a smaller contraction in May at 30.8 and 12.6, respectively, over April (27.4 and 5.4, respectively). Total assessable value of E-Way bills picked up by a massive 130 per cent in May (₹8.98 lakh crore) compared to April 2020 (₹3.9 lakh crore), though lower than previous year and pre-lockdown levels. The value of E-Way bills generated between June 1-19 stood at ₹7.7 lakh crore.
Railway freight traffic improved by 26 per cent in May (8.26 crore tonnes) over April (6.54 crore tonnes), though it is still lower than the previous year’s levels. The improvement is likely to continue in June in sync with growth in movement of goods on National Highways.
Average daily electronic toll collections increased from ₹8.25 crore in April to ₹36.84 crore in May, rising more than four times. In the first three weeks of June, collections have improved further to ₹49.8 crore.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...