The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘meta phenylene diamine’ (MPDA) imports from China.

This chemical intermediate (reagent) is used for manufacturing dyes, engineering polymer, aramid fibre and in photography and medical applications. The most common use is dyes and polymer.

Based on the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its final findings of its second sunset review Investigations on MPDA imports from China, the revenue department has now imposed anti-dumping duty of $1.50 per kg. For all other producers from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $1.71 per kg.

The petition seeking sunset review investigations on MPDA imports from China was filed by Aarti Industries. The application was supported by Anupam Rasayan.

It maybe recalled that anti-dumping probe on MPDA was originally initiated in June 2012. Based on the recommendation of the Designated Authority in the Commerce Ministry in its final findings in December 2013, the Finance Ministry had imposed anti-dumping on MPDA in March 2014 for a period of five years.

The first sunset review investigation was initiated in February 2018. Based on the recommendations of the Designated Authority in the Commerce Ministry, the Revenue Department had again imposed definitive anti-dumping duty in January 2019. The duties so imposed are set to expire on January 23, 2024.

Now, the Revenue Department has again imposed anti-dumping duty for five more years with effect from January 15, 2024.