Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘Wheel Loaders’ imports from China.

The anti-dumping duty will be valid for five years unless revoked earlier.

Based on the recommendations of the Designated Authority in the Commerce Ministry, the revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty ranging from 18.84 per cent of CIF Value in US dollars to 82.71 per cent of CIF value depending on the producer.

A ‘nil’ duty has also been imposed on ‘Wheel Loaders’ produced by Liebherr Machinery (Dalian) Co Ltd.

JCB’s petition

JCB Limited had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping probe on ‘Wheel Loaders’ imports from China.

Put simply, a wheel loader is a construction equipment —a piece of heavy machinery used to load and carry materials across a job site. It is a self-propelled wheel mounted equipment with an articulation joint, having front loading mechanism.

Wheel loaders are used across different sectors, including material handling, and loading in crushers, ready mix concrete plants, mining, ports, process industries and other General engineering and industrial applications.

They can haul fine materials like sand or large objects like rock and demolition debris.

Some of the tasks that ‘Wheel Loaders’ could perform include transporting raw materials like wood, rock, waste and slag; clearing rubble from a work site; laying pipes and removing snow.