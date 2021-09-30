Economy

FM opens residential quarters for I-T officers

Our Bureau Chennai September 30 | Updated on September 30, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated a Type VI, 19-floor residential quarters for officers of Income Tax department in Chennai   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated a 19-storied residential quarters for Income Tax officials at the Aayakar Bhawan in Chennai. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra, were also present during the occasion.

Built at a cost of ₹65 crore, Sigaram has facilities like multi-level mechanised car parking for 120 cars; rooftop solar power facility; 25,000-litre sewage treatment plant and a centralised garbage collection system.

First time in TN

There were no Type VI Quarters in Tamil Nadu, and to cater to the residential needs of officers in the department, the construction of the residential tower, Sigaram, commenced on May 28, 2016, says a press release issued by V Vidhyadhar, Additional Commissioner of Income-Tax, (HQ) (ADMN & TPS), Chennai.

Earlier in the day, in a closed-door meeting, the minister addressed officers of the I-T department, and had an interactive session, especially with young officers, on various aspects of functioning of the department, the release said.

Sitharaman also met Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. However, details of the meeting were not disclosed.

