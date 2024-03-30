The Indian economy is expected to grow at 8 per cent or above in the last quarter of the current financial year, leading to an equivalent growth for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

“Hopefully the fourth quarter (of FY24) which ends tomorrow will also have it in the range 8% or above 8%, resulting in 2023-24 having an average GDP growth of 8% or over 8% is what my expectation is,” Sitharaman said at an event organised by Mint.

“Three quarters of consistent growth over 8% is really good news and I thank the people of India for being so energetic, and coming out to make sure that India remains the fastest growing economy,” she added.

