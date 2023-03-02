Independent of what Russia does, G20 members have shown here in Delhi that they can deliver results in problem areas that most affect people’s lives, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “So, I think what we’re seeing here, as I mentioned, is actually a first, which is an outcomes document…,” said Blinken, adding that the only two hold-outs were Russia and China.

While there was no joint statement following the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting because of Russia and China not agreeing to general views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Chair’s outcome document reflected agreements in areas such as food and energy security, climate change and development issues.

“We see a broad consensus across the countries, to work together to act together and to make it work together,” said Blinken. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, Blinken said members should not allow issues that they cannot resolve together to come in the way of those that they can. “I think what we saw today is a very good reflection of what the Prime Minister said…,” he said, appreciating that members had agreed to address the issues of greatest concern to people around the world.

On his brief meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of G20, Blinken said he has asked Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START Treaty, which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russian Federation.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit