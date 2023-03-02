Challenges of food, fertilisers and fuel security are make or break issues for developing countries and need to be central to any global economic decision making, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

“Such issues (related to food, fertiliser and fuel challenges) should not be relegated to the periphery of the international discourse. They are in fact, crucial to the global economy and must be treated as such. Indeed, we urge that they be central to any decision making,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Thursday.

Jaishankar also made a case for more reliable and resilient supply chains. Without naming China or any other nation, the Minister observed that recent experience had underlined the risks of being dependent on limited geographies.

The meeting, hosted in New Delhi in a physical format under India’s G20 Presidency, has participation from 40 countries, including the Foreign Ministers of most G20 nations. There are also participants from non-G20 members and guest countries invited by India such as Bangladesh, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman and Singapore.

Confronting multiple issues

The Minister noted that G20 nations had first come together in the midst of a global crisis and now, the world was confronting multiple ones. These include the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts, anxiety of debt crises and the disruption of climate events.

Recognising that G20 nations may not always be of one mind in considering these issues, Jaishankar said there were some matters of sharp differences of opinions and views. “Yet, we must find common ground and provide direction, because that is what the world expects of us,” he said.

The Minister, however, did not directly mention the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and the differences between G20 members over viewing Russia’s role in the conflict.

India has openly criticised the war and has been calling for a resolution through dialogue, but it has largely abstained from voting whenever resolutions have been tabled at the UN by the West condemning Russia. China, on the other hand, has been directly supporting Russia through various means and there are allegations that it may be considering helping Moscow with weapons.

Sustainable partnerships

Individually and collectively, G20 nations have an obligation to contribute to international growth and prosperity through sustainable partnerships and goodwill initiatives, the Minister said. On its part, India has undertaken development projects in 78 countries and has actively encouraged exchanges and capability building. During the Covid pandemic, India made a conscious effort at contributing to global solutions even while looking after our own, he added.

“The G20 must be sensitive to the priorities and economic concerns of all our partners, especially those more vulnerable. We must ensure demand driven and sustainable development cooperation based on country ownership and transparency. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are essential guiding principles for such cooperation,” the Minister said.

The G20 comprises influential economies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

The countries account for around 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 65 per cent of the world’s population.