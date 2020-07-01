Small businesses move to towards formalisation

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The tumultuous roll-out of GST has slowly started to sink in among small and medium companies besides incentivising them to do their business formally despite facing many challenges.
The government has not only allowed small entities with less than ₹5 crore of annual turnover to file quarterly returns but also eased the entire process of filing their accounts.
The country has about three million SMEs contributing to almost 50 per cent of the industrial output and 42 per cent of exports.
Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, said many suppliers and manufacturers have entered the formal segment due to reasonable GST rates and quick resolution of most issues. However, he said the industry fears many companies might revert to their old way of doing business if government increases the rates.
Kirti Shah, promoter, Textile World, which manufactures fabrics, said GST has streamlined the way the industry was doing business but due to the pandemic, businesses are passing through difficult phase and government should give some relief to MSME sector on the tax front.
PG Mukundan, Secretary General, Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association, said GST has been immensely beneficial to the paper sector which seeks input from different industries due to which it faced multiple taxes both at the State and central level. The multiplicity of taxes made operations complex. However, he said GST has not only bought ease of doing business but also rationalised cost of inputs.
GST has also enabled seamless movement of goods across the States and improved supply chain efficiency of the paper industry. Now the trucks are covering 15-20 per cent more distance than earlier so we are able to deliver faster, he added.
Since the cascading of taxes is removed and the Input Tax credit is available at each stage of the supply chain and that, the same has led to removal of irritants in tax compliance from manufacturers to distributors to retailers, said Mukundan.
Vinod Simon, Executive Director, Simmco Rubber and Plastics, said after some teething trouble, the new taxation system has led to increase in efficiencies in the system. However, different rates for different products and raw materials within an ecosystem create complications.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...