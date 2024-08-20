Gem and jewellery exports continued their downward trend and plunged 23 per cent in July to $1.66 billion (₹13,922 crore) against $2.17 billion (₹17,832 crore) logged in the same period last year, amid growing geopolitical concern.

Imports declined 17 per cent to $1.40 billion (₹11,739 crore) against $1.68 billion (₹13,832 crore) registered in the same period last year, according to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council data.

Cut and polished diamond exports were down 23 per cent to $908 million ($1.17 billion) due to a sharp decline in diamond trade with China, which accounts for 10-15 per cent of exports from India. The import of cut and polished diamond also decline 51 per cent to $82 million ($166 million).

Rough diamond imports

Imports of rough diamonds dropped by 16 per cent to $4.3 billion (from $5.11 billion) due to weak demand for value-added products. As the world’s largest diamond processing hub, the sector in India is experiencing a sense of gloom amid this downturn in demand.

Shipments of polished lab grown diamonds also fell 10 per cent to $95 million ($105 million) in July due to weak demand amid falling natural diamonds prices.

Gold jewellery export also dropped 12 per cent to $530 million $603 million due to fall in global demand as gold prices inched up.

Export of coloured gemstones was down at $114 million ($153 million) on the back of subdued demand.

Geo-political tensions

Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, said the industry has been going through uncertain times with muted trade activities for the past year and a half.

The re-emergence of geo-political tensions in the West Asia have again turned the scenario towards uncertainty, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit