Global growth ‘fragile,’ ‘under threat’, warns Christine Lagarde

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Former head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde has warned that global growth is “fragile” and “under threat” and policymakers should work to reduce manmade vulnerabilities. Policymakers should work together to “try to reduce the fragility and ... resolve the uncertainty,” facing the global economy, she told in an interview on Thursday.
Lagarde, who officially stepped down as IMF managing director last week, decried certain self-inflicted wounds, saying that issues like Brexit and trade frictions “are manmade and can be man-fixed.” But Lagarde, who was the first woman to lead the crisis-lender and is set to become the first woman to take over the leadership of the European Central Bank later this year, said, “a bit of woman wouldn’t hurt.”
Her comments came on the day the OECD said trade tensions are eroding world growth, prompting it to cut its forecast for this year to the slowest rate since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008, just 2.9 per cent down from the 3.2 per cent expansion previously forecast.
President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing has undermined business investment and exports at a time when China’s economy already is shifting to slower growth. “What we have at the moment is a rather mediocre growth” which is “fragile and it is under threat,” Lagarde said.
She said central banks have done much of the heavy lifting, preventing the financial crisis from becoming a depression, but officials handling government policies and purse strings now must step up. “I think central bankers have done an awful lot and were for many years regarded as the only game in town,” she said.
In her new post leading the ECB, she said she would focus on job creation and stability, but stability alone may not be enough in the lives of real people. If confirmed, she will step into her new post in an environment where Trump has maintained a relentless campaign against the US Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates aggressively to stimulate growth.
Trump has also accused outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi of deliberately seeking to weaken the euro to gain unfair trade advantages, something Draghi has refuted. Others in Europe have criticised Draghi for cutting rates further into negative territory to juice a sluggish EU economy.
But Lagarde said that experience shows that, in cases where politicians meddle with central bank independence, it “doesn’t pan out very well.” But she also said central bankers should strive to be “predictable.” “There is enough uncertainty around the world, not to add the uncertainty of what a central banker is going to do.” Central bankers “should deliver on their mandate and,” she said, “they should stick to facts and data so that they could be predictable.”
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports