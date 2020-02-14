Goods exports dip 1.6% to $25.97 b in Jan

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
The country’s goods exports posted a decline for the sixth consecutive month falling 1.66 per cent to $25.97 billion in January with high-value items such as ready-made garments and gems & jewellery continuing to slide.
Imports for the month was a tad lower at $ 41.14 billion due to fall in gold and silver, coal and iron & steel imports.
The trade deficit in January was at $15.17 billion, almost at the same level as in January 2019, according to an official release circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.
Exporters’ body FIEO said the slowing down of the Chinese economy due to the coronavirus outbreak in that country added to persisting protectionism in most nations and liquidity concerns increased their troubles. “Only 10 out of the 30 major product groups were in the positive territory in January and this included electronic goods, drugs & pharmaceuticals and organic & inorganic chemicals. However, all other major sectors of exports, including almost all labour-intensive sectors, are still in negative territory,” a statement from FIEO said.
The country’s total goods exports in April-January 2019-20 was at $265.26 billion, 1.93 per cent lower than exports in the same period last fiscal. Imports in the April-January 2019-20 period was 8.12 per cent lower at $398.53 billion.
India’s exports touched a high of $331 billion last year posting a 9 per cent growth. The previous high was in 2013-14 at $314 billion. Since then exports have been fluctuating in response to a global slowdown.
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...