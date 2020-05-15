Goods exports fall 60.28 per cent in April as virus takes its toll

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
India’s exports of goods in April 2020 fell 60.28 per cent to $ 10.36 billion (year-on-year), the steepest fall in over 25 years, with almost all major sectors such as gems & jewellery, garments and textiles, carpets, leather, engineering goods and petroleum products, posting a sharp fall.
“The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand leading to the cancellation of orders,” according to an official release.
Imports declined 58.65 per cent to $ 17.12 billion in April 2020 with the sharpest drop in sectors such as electronics, petroleum, machinery, coal and chemicals, according to figures released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday. Trade deficit shrunk to $ 6.76 billion in April 2020 compared to $15.33 billion deficit in April 2019.
Exporters have sought additional measures from the government to help support the sector at this time of crisis when exports in all major sectors, except for pharmaceuticals and iron ore, have declined.
The sharp fall in employment-intensive sectors of exports has severe ramifications for jobs in the country particularly as domestic demand will also not be robust, pointed out Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, who added that this was the sharpest fall in over two-and-a-half decades.
Saraf said the government may consider providing additional incentives under existing schemes such as MEIS, the scope for which could be widened. FIEO also suggested that the government should allow rollover of forward cover without interest and penalty and automatic enhancement of limit by 25 per cent to address liquidity challenges.
While the package for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises announced by the government would provide liquidity infusion, units need straight forward fiscal support like waiving of electricity charges, water bills, and wage support for survival, said Ravi Sehgal from the Engineering Export Promotion Council.
“Besides, all dues and refunds should be immediately released to enable exporters tide over this unprecedented crisis,” he added.
In March 2020, India’s goods exports declined 34.57 per cent to $21.41 billion, pulling down overall export figures for THE financial year 2019-20 by 4.78 per cent to $314.31 billion.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...