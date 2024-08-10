The Power Ministry has instructed that wind power plants with WTGs operating at rated output at 40°C and having no de-rating of capacity below 40°C will be compliant with normal operating range of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard. De-rating a wind turbine means operating it at lower power than it can deliver.

The issue relates to obtaining certain approvals for commissioning RE capacities. Wind Power Producers Association (WIPPA) made representations to the Power Ministry on issues faced in obtaining approvals of Connectivity Offer (CON-4) and First time Charging (FTC) due to the condition that Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) must operate without de-rating at the extreme temperatures specified in the CEA procedure for various wind locations across the country.

The Authority, in consideration of secured grid operation, has issued instructions for grant of CON-4 and FTC approvals to wind power plants that are ready for commissioning.

Granting approvals

Last month, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) held deliberations with stakeholders to resolve this issue.

Post the deliberations at the July-end meeting, the CEA said that under normal conditions, the maximum temperature for operation at rated capacity is 40°C, without de-rating. Besides, the extreme temperature range for standard wind turbine classes should be from -20°C to +50°C.

“Wind power plants (WPPs) with WTGs operating at rated output at 40°C and having no de-rating of capacity below 40°C, as compliant with normal operating range of IEC 61400-1 standard, need to be considered in determining the permissible quantum of connectivity,” the CEA instructed.

In case of WTGs de-rating before 40°C, opportunity will be given to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to modify the design of WTGs for delivering the rated output upto at least 40°C for consideration of connectivity, it has specified.

The Authority also clarified that wind power plants with WTG’s giving rated output up to the normal operating range of 40°C as per IEC 61400-1 standard, but operating at de-rated capacity at the stipulated extreme temperature of the site as per the relevant regulations, shall be given connectivity corresponding to the de-rated capacity at the extreme temperature.

“In case of hybrid plants, the available capacity of WTGs and the output of solar inverters at the stipulated extreme temperature of the site as per the CEA (Technical Standards for connectivity to the Grid) Regulations, shall be considered in totality to determine the permissible quantum of connectivity.,” it said.

However, no separate stipulation is to be made for the permissible wind and solar capacity in the total quantum of connectivity being allowed to the hybrid plants, the Authority added.

Capacities under approval

Around ten renewable energy power projects, with around 3,000 megawatt (MW) capacity, are ready for commissioning. Of this, three wind power and three wind-solar hybrid projects, with a total connectivity quantum of 1,995.9 MW are in the Southern Region.

Four wind power projects with a total connectivity quantum of 947 MW are in Western Region, for which grant of CON-4 approval was pending.

In the context of pending grant of FTC, it was also mentioned that as per Grid-India only two wind power projects of JSW Renew Energy at Tuticorin-II with total quantum of 29.7 MW were under process as on date.