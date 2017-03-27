Govt in talent infusion mode

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Faced with a shortage of officers at senior levels, the government is planning to bring in new talent at the policy-making level through various measures.
A recent meeting of Secretaries from various ministries/departments came up with the suggestion that candidates from various fields could be appointed at the Joint Secretary level after a competitive written exam and personality test/presentation, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
The meeting of group of ‘Secretaries on Governance’ was chaired by Bhanu Pratap Sharma (Department of Personnel & Training).
Another option is to bring officers on contract for fixed term/ lateral induction into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) at JS level, an official added.
The Secretaries group that included Aruna Sundarajan (Ministry of Electronics & IT); Bhasker Khulbe (Secretary to PM); Prabhas Kumar Jha (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs) and Snehlata Shrivastava (Department of Justice) expects to come out with a complete action plan by March 2018.
“One of the action points is selection of persons from various fields of governance at JS level through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The government feels there is structural imbalance in cadres due to abnormally low recruitment during 1995-2002,” said an official.
Such infusion of fresh talent will also bring in a fresh perspective in the policy-making process, the official said.
Meanwhile, according to various other sources in the government, a lot of JS level posts have already been filled with non-IAS officers from other services such as Revenue, Forest, Economic and Posts.
While there are no official estimates, sources said that at least two dozen such appointments have been made in recent years.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor