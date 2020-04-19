Economy

Govt issues regulations for movement of migrant labour

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 19, 2020 Published on April 19, 2020

As additional new activitieshave been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from April 20, migrant workers can now be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming, and MNREGA works.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the movement of stranded labour within State/UTs. According to this, migrant labourers currently residing in relief/shelter camp in States and UTs, should be registered with the local authority concerned and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their sustainability for various kinds of works.

“In the event that a group of migrants wish to return to their place of work, within the State where they are presently located, they will be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their place of work,” it said.

It further added that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State/UT from where they are currently located.

Published on April 19, 2020
migration
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PPP port operators set to invoke force majeure in concession pacts