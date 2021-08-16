Govt restricts export of Covid RAT kits

The Centre has restricted the export of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits with immediate effect by moving the item from the free category to the restricted category.

This means Covid-19 RAT kits cannot be freely exported and can be shipped only after the exporter obtains a licence from the government.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, on Monday, issued a notification restricting the export of the kits.

While the number of Covid-19 cases are more or less in control in most parts of the country, the government wants to ensure that there is no shortage of testing kits in the country to prevent the virus from spreading.