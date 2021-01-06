Great Depression, rather than Roaring 20s, is NITI Aayog’s post-pandemic world view

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Post-pandemic, the global economy could spiral into two extreme ways — the more probable scenario resembling the Great Depression and a rather slim chance of a repeat of the post-World War-1 Roaring Twenties in the US, the NITI Aayog told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday.
The probability is more of a bipolar, more protectionist, world that, in turn, would lead to increased sensitivity towards trade, volatility in financial markets and food supply, the think tank said in its presentation to the MPs.
The Committee is chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha and its members include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Members, who were present at the meeting, told BusinessLine that they were briefed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, consultant Ajit Pai and other senior officials. The think tank foresees a drastic change in the world economic order from unipolar to bipolar with a very high degree of uncertainty.
On the current positive sentiment and momentum in global markets, the panel is learnt to have told the members that sustainability is “not as much of the question, as when it will end”. This is the key, NITI Aayog said to the possibility of the post-pandemic global economy showing a ‘Roaring Twenties-like’ trend.
“The tools to prolong the momentum to deliver a period similar to the Roaring Twenties driven by innovation, mass penetration, and domestically-driven economies are not exhausted yet — but could also possibly result in a subsequent scenario like the Great Depression that followed the Roaring Twenties,” the think tank is believed to have told the MPs.
It also fears a rise in unemployment globally as productivity improvements continue while enterprises remain cautious in the face of heightened uncertainties.
“There could be higher volatility in food supply and prices were already increasing due to climate change and conflict around the world. In financial markets too, volatility may happen due to unprecedented financial leverage and uncertainty in policy outlook from global economic powers and stalled multilateral order,” a member said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...