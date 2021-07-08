Hardeep Singh Puri is new Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Hardeep Singh Puri, who passionately defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Central Vista project, was rewarded with an elevation to the Cabinet rank and was additionally given the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a heavyweight ministry.
A former career diplomat, who represented India at the United Nations (in Geneva from 2002 to 2005 and in New York from 2009 to 2013), Puri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, after his four-decades-long career with Indian Foreign Service. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Puri, who got attracted to the BJP because of the party’s stand on national security issues, unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Amritsar Constituency in Punjab.
His term in New York also coincided with the 2011-12 period during which India was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He presided over the UN Security Council in August 2011 and November 2012, and chaired its Counter-Terrorism Committee. Puri’s father and wife also served as diplomats.
He is the author of two books: Perilous Interventions: The Security Council and the Politics of Chaos, and Delusional Politics. In the last book, Puri pointedly referred to Indian National Congress leadership as “delusional,” and blamed the party’s electoral loss on “the separation of power and accountability between 2004 and 2014. An interesting system of ‘diarchy’ was introduced in 2004 when the Congress won and this was widely regarded as an unexpected victory.”
Puri served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs from 1994 to 1997, and 1999 to 2002. He was also Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence from 1997 to 1999. He became Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2013.
Puri, who replaced Dharmendra Pradhan as Petroleum Minister, has a huge task on hand as people across the country are protesting the soaring petrol and diesel prices. After the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, he also relinquished the post of Civil Aviation Minister, a position that Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold going forward. Puri will, meanwhile, retain the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the other portfolio he held.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...