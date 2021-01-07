Hiring in Dec 2020 up 14% over Nov: Naukri report

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for December 2020 witnessed an increase of 14 per cent in hiring activity as compared to November 2020.

Last month, online job searching portal Naukri.com saw 1,972 job postings as against 1,727 in November 2020.

However, at a y-o-y level, the overall hiring showed a decline of 10 per cent in December 2020.

40% Indian professionals expect more new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn

Insurance at top of list

The hiring in the Insurance sector grew by 45 per cent in December 2020 versus November 2020 as Indians felt the need to secure their health and businesses in the post-Covid era.

The report also noted that the Auto & Ancillary sector (+33 per cent) continued to register growth in sequential hiring with increased consumer demand during the year-end period. Other key sectors such as BFSI (+18 per cent), Pharma/Biotech (+28 per cent), FMCG (+21 per cent) and IT-Software (+11 per cent) too have shown positive growth in m-o-m hiring in December ’20.

Within metros, Pune and Delhi led the sequential recovery at 18 per cent and 16 per cent increase in hiring. This was followed by Kolkata (+14 per cent) and Mumbai (+10 per cent).

Hospitality hires

Optimism was up as heavily affected roles such as ticketing/travel saw a sequential uptick of 46 per cent in December ’20.

Notably, the hiring of professionals in the Hotels/Restaurants domain also saw an uptick of 13 per cent sequentially, indicating the revival of the sector in the post-Covid world.

Work From Home jobs see 7 times growth in applications: Naukri.com report

The demand for professionals in Teaching/Education and HR/Administration/IR roles saw an incline of 27 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively in Dec’20 vs last month. The 8-12 years & 13–16-year experience band saw the maximum increase in hiring by 18 per cent and 17 per cent respectively in December ’20 versus November ’20.

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement: “2020 was a year of challenges and hiring across key industries bore the brunt of the pandemic. While hiring in AMJ’20 was down by 56 per cent compared to last year, subsequent quarters showed a steady recovery. Y-O-Y hiring in OND’20 is down by only 18 per cent.”

He added: “This improvement is led by sectors such as IT, BPO/ITeS, Medical, and Pharma. Key sectors like Hospitality, Travel, Auto, and Retail are still bouncing back, and the sequential numbers reassure us of robust recoveries in 2021. As we look forward to a brighter year ahead, the overall hiring sets in the right direction for the closing month.”