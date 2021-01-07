Hiring in Dec 2020 up 14% over Nov: Naukri report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Naukri JobSpeak Index for December 2020 witnessed an increase of 14 per cent in hiring activity as compared to November 2020.
Last month, online job searching portal Naukri.com saw 1,972 job postings as against 1,727 in November 2020.
However, at a y-o-y level, the overall hiring showed a decline of 10 per cent in December 2020.
40% Indian professionals expect more new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn
The hiring in the Insurance sector grew by 45 per cent in December 2020 versus November 2020 as Indians felt the need to secure their health and businesses in the post-Covid era.
The report also noted that the Auto & Ancillary sector (+33 per cent) continued to register growth in sequential hiring with increased consumer demand during the year-end period. Other key sectors such as BFSI (+18 per cent), Pharma/Biotech (+28 per cent), FMCG (+21 per cent) and IT-Software (+11 per cent) too have shown positive growth in m-o-m hiring in December ’20.
Within metros, Pune and Delhi led the sequential recovery at 18 per cent and 16 per cent increase in hiring. This was followed by Kolkata (+14 per cent) and Mumbai (+10 per cent).
Optimism was up as heavily affected roles such as ticketing/travel saw a sequential uptick of 46 per cent in December ’20.
Notably, the hiring of professionals in the Hotels/Restaurants domain also saw an uptick of 13 per cent sequentially, indicating the revival of the sector in the post-Covid world.
Work From Home jobs see 7 times growth in applications: Naukri.com report
The demand for professionals in Teaching/Education and HR/Administration/IR roles saw an incline of 27 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively in Dec’20 vs last month. The 8-12 years & 13–16-year experience band saw the maximum increase in hiring by 18 per cent and 17 per cent respectively in December ’20 versus November ’20.
Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement: “2020 was a year of challenges and hiring across key industries bore the brunt of the pandemic. While hiring in AMJ’20 was down by 56 per cent compared to last year, subsequent quarters showed a steady recovery. Y-O-Y hiring in OND’20 is down by only 18 per cent.”
He added: “This improvement is led by sectors such as IT, BPO/ITeS, Medical, and Pharma. Key sectors like Hospitality, Travel, Auto, and Retail are still bouncing back, and the sequential numbers reassure us of robust recoveries in 2021. As we look forward to a brighter year ahead, the overall hiring sets in the right direction for the closing month.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...