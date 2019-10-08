Home textile exporters’ plea

The Home Textile Exporters’ Welfare Association (HEWA) has demanded the government to release pending dues under a taxes and levies rebate scheme.

In March, the government had announced the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups (RoSCTL) scheme which provides rebate on all embedded taxes on exports, but HEWA claimed exporters are yet to receive the refunds from this scheme which are pending since last seven months. The association submitted a memorandum in this regard to Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor on Monday here.