I-T refunds worth ₹1.76 lakh cr issued till January 18

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over ₹1.76 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.65 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.17 lakh crore have been issued in 2.11 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,76,217 crore to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 18th January 2021," the income tax department tweeted.

