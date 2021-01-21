I-T refunds worth ₹1.76 lakh cr issued till January 18

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over ₹1.76 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.65 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.17 lakh crore have been issued in 2.11 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,76,217 crore to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 18th January 2021," the income tax department tweeted.