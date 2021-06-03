ICAI issues exposure draft of self-evaluation matrix for audit firms

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The CA Institute has now set the ball rolling on its much-anticipated Audit Quality Maturity Model (AQMM). This AQMM is basically intended to help improve the audit quality of firms and audit companies with substantial stakeholders.
The Institute has come out with an exposure draft on this evaluation matrix for public comments.
This model has been developed and will be tested through a collaborative approach between the ICAI’s Centre for Audit Quality and the Peer Review Board. The objective of this evaluation matrix is for sole proprietors and audit firms to be able to self-evaluate their current level of audit maturity, identify areas where competences are good/lacking and then develop a roadmap for upgrading to a higher level of maturity.
Soon after taking over as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Nihar Jambusaria had in March said the Institute will roll out an audit quality maturity model for its members to self-assess the audit quality in their firms. Jambusaria had said that they will be asked to take a self-proficiency test around quality aspects of their audit work and will be assigned the score.
AQMM will be recommendatory initially and after one year the Central Council will review the date from which it would become mandatory. Firms auditing a listed entity; banks other than cooperative banks (except multi-State cooperative banks); and insurance companies will be covered in AQMM v1.0. However, firms doing only branch audits are not covered for this exercise.
The exposure draft of the AQMM version 1.0 has been shared with various stakeholders and will be available for public comments for 15 days. The Centre for Audit Quality (CAQ) will release the final AQMM version 1.0 on July 1, after incorporating the comments received from stakeholders, sources close to the development said.
A series of fraud events in Corporate India such as Nirav Modi scam in Punjab National Bank, the blowout of IL&FS, collapse of DHFL had shocked the nation and raised concerns over audit quality and the ability of statutory auditors to highlight corporate misconduct when they attest financial statements.
This has prompted the Institute to focus attention on audit quality and now introduce self-evaluation matrix for the audit firms.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...