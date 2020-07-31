ICRA maintains stable outlook for tractor industry, expects Covid impact to be limited

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Ratings agency, ICRA on Friday said it continues to maintain a stable outlook for the tractor industry, with the impact of the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns on the demand prospects expected to be relatively limited.
The lockdowns aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic have significantly impacted demand sentiments across consumer segments, and is expected to lead to a sharp contraction in the country’s GDP in financial year 2021, ICRA said in a release.
In the midst of all this crisis, an expectation of growth in agricultural output remains a silver lining, and is expected to result in healthy cash flows for the farming community, this, in turn, will be favourable for the tractor industry, it said.
Noting that the outlook for the Kharif season also remains favourable, the rating agency said that in line with Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast of a normal monsoon (102 per cent of Long Period Average), after a timely onset, monsoon progress has remained healthy and has covered the entire country in a timely manner.
Benefiting from favourable moisture conditions, seasonally high reservoir levels, and adequate availability of labourers (across most regions), Kharif sowing has been progressing well (up to around 19 per cent till July 24,), said the release.
These factors coupled with various agri-focused initiatives of the government are expected to support farm cash flows and tractor industry volumes, it added.
The lockdown measures undertaken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic had hampered tractor industry volumes significantly in March and April. However, aided by healthy Rabi cash flows across regions, there has been a sequential improvement in tractor sales ever since,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, assistant vice president at Icra.
In June, the industry recorded a 22 per cent growth in wholesale volumes and 10 per cent growth in retail volumes, Gupta said adding that OEMs have ramped up production over the past two months and are gearing up for healthy sales for the rest of the year.
While uncertainty continues to exist in relation to the time taken for the pandemic to subside, ICRA continues to maintain a stable outlook for the tractor
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
A notable ramp up in Covid provisions, fall in bad loans, strong growth in net interest income, a boost to ...
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...