IIP September comes in at deeper-than-expected contraction of 4.3 per cent

Factory output contracted for the second straight month at 4.3 per cent in September, pulled down by negative growth in all the three sectors of Manufacturing, Mining and electricity. In the same month last year, the factory output had recorded 4.6 per cent.

For the April-September 2019 period, the index of industrial production (IIP) grew a modest 1.3 per cent, lower than 5.2 per cent growth recorded in the same period last year.

It may be recalled that IIP had declined 1.1 per cent in August this year, the sharpest decline since February 2013. While manufacturing — which has weightage of 77.6 per cent --- in September 2019 declined 3.9 per cent (grew 4.8 per cent in September 2018), mining — with a weightage of 14.4 per cent -- contracted 8.5 per cent (grew 0.1 per cent in September 2018).

Electricity generation too contracted 2.6 per cent in September 2019 as against growth of 8.2 per cent in same month last year.

In terms of industries, as many as seventeen out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector contracted during September 2019. Both consumer durable and capital goods, that are the major engines for growth are negative both for September 2019 and the April-September 2019 period.

Experts’ take

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings said that the latest IIP print was a surprise although it was expected to be in the negative territory. He said that IIP growth in October will also be under pressure as the base effect was high last year.

Sabnavis noted that cumulative growth in April-September 2019 at 1.3 per cent is very low and indicated stagnation. The negative growth in consumer goods is a disappointment as the e-commerce sales in October was very high and this should have been on the back of positive growth in this segment. Clearly consumer demand has not picked up as yet, he added. Capital goods declining again is indicative of investment being downbeat which requires some thrust from the government as the private sector is not investing at this point of time, according to Sabnavis.

While there will be pressure on RBI to lower rates the CPI inflation number needs attention as food inflation has been rising and the CPI inflation is expected to be in the 4 per cent range.

Aditi Nayar, Vice President and Principal Economist, ICRA, said that industrial performance in September 2019 stood out as the worst year-on-year performance in the current series. Moreover, the lead indicators point to a continued weakness in October 2019, which coupled with an unfavourable base effect, may well result in a further deterioration in the just-concluded month, she added.

“While we had expected the IIP to contract in September 2019, the pace of the same was deeper than our forecast of 3.3 per cent. Moreover, the contraction was widespread, covering all three sectors and five of the six use-based categories except intermediate goods”, Nayar added.

The late withdrawal of the monsoon is likely to have dampened construction activity in various states, contributing to the contraction in the output of infrastructure/construction goods in September 2019.

“The outlook for the IIP for October 2019 is disappointing, with a worsening in the pace of contraction of auto production and electricity generation, and only a mild improvement in the pace of YoY decline in the output of Coal India Limited”, she said.

With incoming data pointing to continued weakness in the real sector, and GDP growth likely to slip in Q2 FY2020 from the multi-year low in Q1 FY2020, the likelihood of another rate cut in December 2019 has intensified, despite elevated CPI inflation, according to Nayar.