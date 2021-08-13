IMF to provide $2.77 bn ‘unconditional’ funds to Pakistan this month

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide $2.77 billion “unconditional” funds to Pakistan this month after the Imran Khan government agreed to address the global lender’s concerns about a youth loan scheme, according to a media report.
Shaukat Tarin, Finance Minister, told media on Thursday that the government will address the global lender’s concerns over its proposed PKR 1.6 trillion Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) and take forward the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) currently “in recess”, Dawn News reported.
The minister said the IMF will transfer $2.77 billion of the country’s share to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) account on August 23 out of $650 billion general allocation the Washington-based lending agency made to all its members to boost international liquidity challenged by the global health pandemic.
“Pakistan’s share in the general allocation is 0.43 per cent and $2.77 billion would be transferred to our account,” he said. “This support is unconditional, has no cost, will increase our reserves and will have a salutary effect on the Pakistani rupee,” he said.
The finance minister said the government would now decide how to utilise the additional funds, but made it clear that he would not allow wastage and ensure their productive use so that fiscal sustainability achieved so far was not affected.
Responding to questions about the IMF’s EFF programme of 2019, the finance minister said he had a different approach to the programme when he assumed the charge and did not allow increase in power tariff and personal income tax as demanded because it was not a progressive approach. Both demands would have impacted the economy while the country required economic growth, he added.
Tarin said there was no economic growth over the past three years that created a surplus power syndrome, but even 7-8 per cent growth might not have absorbed the full capacity. “We have been able to defer PKR 850 billion payables to independent power producers (IPPs) to create fiscal space and address some cash flow problems,” he said.
Due to different approaches on revenue and the power sector, the IMF was asked to have a recess in the programme while the authorities show growth in revenue in two to three months. Revenue performance in July has been 24 per cent higher than the target. The rationalisation of power tariff subsidies has also been submitted to the power regulator for proper targeting and will be settled in a month or so, he added.
“So the Fund programme is currently in recess but hale and hearty,” the minister said, adding that dialogue with the IMF was in progress on the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on which the Fund had certain normal and genuine concerns which were being addressed.
He said revenue numbers for two-three months starting from June 2021 would be shared with the IMF soon for completion of its sixth review.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...