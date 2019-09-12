Include compliance statement on director remuneration in audit reports: CA body

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
After some dithering, statutory auditors have finally been directed to include a statement on compliance with `director remuneration’ norms as specified under the company law.
The CA Institute, a professional body overseeing audit profession, has advised its members to include this statement in their audit report and this directive has come with immediate effect, sources close to the developments said.
It will apply for all public companies —both listed and unlisted enterprises. It may be recalled that the Companies Act 2013 has a specific provision requiring the auditor of a company to make a statement as to whether the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the stipulated norms. The auditor also had to make a statement as to whether remuneration paid to any director was in excess of the limits laid down under the law.
Although this provision was in vogue for the last few years, it was not operationalised. But now with some corporate breach on this front, the CA profession regulator has moved to enforce the reporting requirements of the auditor, sources said.
The Companies Act 2013 had considerably liberalised the provisions around managerial remuneration, subject to adequate disclosures to the shareholders. The necessity of approaching the Central Government has been substantially dispensed with.
The Companies Act 2013 stipulates that managerial remuneration payable by a public company to its managing director, the whole-time director cannot in aggregate exceed 11 per cent of the net profit of the company in that financial year.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports