India imposes hefty duties on steel, iron ore exports

India has imposed a hefty export duty on steel, steel-making raw materials, and intermediaries as it looks to rein in rising prices and preserve domestic demand. Duty charges vary from 15 per cent for steel exports to around 50 per cent for iron-ore (including concentrates) exports.

The Centre has also cut levies on all grades of coal imports (coking and metallurgical coal) and also pulverised coal to offer relief to end-user industries which include sponge iron makers and makers of secondary steelmakers. The order comes into effect from Sunday.

According to one of the leading steel makers, the move will have an immediate impact on exports — a segment that the steel sector has been tapping for the last few years. Domestic prices could see some cooling off too. In FY22, India’s finished steel exports jumped 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 13.5 million tonnes.

Inflationary pressure

Domestic steel prices in May eased to around ₹73,000 per tonne (from ₹76,000 in April 2022) but continue to remain at elevated levels y-o-y. Last year’s May prices were around ₹66,000 per tonne.

Real estate body, CREDAI, had previously pointed out that cement costs have gone up to ₹400 per bag in April (from around ₹300 in December) and the rising cost of raw materials – cement and steel primarily which account for 30 per cent of output cost in real estate – have led to a rise in construction costs which was being passed on to end-users. Construction cost rise is to the tune of ₹400-500 per sq ft.

The WPI (Wholesale Price Index) — dominated by raw materials and intermediaries — hit 15.08 per cent in April; while core WPI inflation was 11.1 per cent. The core retail inflation was 6.97 per cent. On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a series of tweets said that steps are being announced to provide relief to the common man.

“We are calibrating customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for iron and steel to reduce their prices. Import duty on some of the raw materials will be reduced. Export duty on some of the steel products would be levied,” she said.

New duty structure

As per the new duty structure effective today, an export duty of 15 per cent will be levied on hot-rolled bars and rods, other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel, flat-rolled products of stainless steel, bars and rods of stainless steel as well as angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel.

Similarly, an export duty of 15 per cent will be levied on hot-rolled and cold-rolled alloy and non-alloy flat steel products of 600mm or more (in width) from the zero duty previously.

Export of iron ore (all grades) and including concentrate will attract a 50 per cent duty. Previously, only one category of iron ore — with FE content of 58 per cent — attracted an export duty of 30 per cent. A 45 per cent export duty has been levied on iron ore pellets. Pellet exports used to be duty free. Pig iron exports will attract a duty of 15 per cent from nil previously.

Reliefs

There are some reliefs though. All coal imports will be duty-free now. The government has removed the 5 per cent import duty on metallurgical coal and 2.5 per cent duty on coking coal. High energy cost — because of rising imported coal prices — has been a common complaint across manufacturing companies. Import duty on ferro-nickel has been withdrawn. The imports had a duty of 2.5 per cent, previously.