India Inc keen to recruit fresh hands, says TeamLease Edtech report

India leads in the hiring of freshers, with 17 per cent of Indian companies wanting to hire against the global average of 6 per cent, according to a report from TeamLease Edtech.

The report deep dives into hiring sentiment for the period between July to December across 18 sectors and 14 cities. The report also provides insights on the key skills that employers are looking for, and the skilling courses that candidates can undertake to improve their employability.

The sample size includes 661 businesses across India and 52 globally.

The emerging sectors that have witnessed a stronger hiring sentiment are: Information Technology (31 per cent); telecommunication (25 per cent); and technology start-ups (25 per cent). Others sectors that have also been faring well are: healthcare and pharmaceuticals (23 per cent); logistics (23 per cent); and manufacturing (21 per cent).

The leading cities for hiring freshers are: Bengaluru (43 per cent); Mumbai (31 per cent); Delhi (27 per cent); Chennai (23 per cent); and Pune (21 per cent).

Job roles in-demand

Further, according to the report, some of the key roles across sectors for which hiring has been high are: healthcare assistants, sales trainee/associates, full stack developers, telemarketing and digital marketing specialists.

Employers are keen to hire candidates who have in-depth skills and knowledge of data analytics, sales/customer services, data engineering, python programming, project management, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing, among other skills. Some of the most in-demand courses that can improve employability for freshers include programming, mobile app development, AI and data science, cybersecurity, research and management.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech, said: “It is good to see the buoyancy in freshers’ hiring sentiment despite the pandemic. During the February to April period, close to 15 per cent of the employers were keen on hiring freshers, the sentiment seems to be not only intact, but has cemented further in the current half year. Close to 17 per cent employers are inclined to hire freshers.

Employability concern

Rooj added that while the hiring sentiment is improving, we need to be cognizant of the employability of freshers as well. “Employers are more inclined to hire candidates with specialised skills. Higher Education Institutes (HEI) must structure their programmes in accordance with industry requirements for job roles to ensure that candidates are employable.”

“In India, employability is a higher concern than employment. While on one side HEIs need to look at a blended learning ecosystem, employers also need to re-look at their hiring and training strategy to skill the freshers. Incidentally, more employers are now using Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) to onboard and train freshers. Greater acceptance of HTD and similar models will equip our youngsters to take advantage of the growing opportunities,” adds Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder, TeamLease EdTech.