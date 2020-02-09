India Inc’s overseas borrowings down 45% to $2 bn in December 19

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Foreign borrowings of Indian companies fell over 45 per cent to USD 2.09 billion in December 2019 as compared to the year-ago period, according to the Reserve Bank data.
Indian firms had raised USD 3.81 billion in December 2018, which included USD 37 million through the issuance of masala bonds.
Of the total money borrowed by domestic companies during December 2019, USD 1.2 billion was through the automatic route of external commercial borrowing (ECB) and USD 840 million via approval route of ECB.
The remaining USD 55.98 million was raised through the rupee-denominated bonds or popularly known as masala bonds.
The borrowers taking the automatic route of ECB included HPCL-Mittal Pipelines (USD 262.5 million), HDFC Credila Financial Services ( USD 100 million), LIC Housing Finance (USD 200 million) and Toyota Financial Services India (USD 100 million), among others.
Those who borrowed through the approval route were REC Ltd (USD 500 million) and Power Finance Corporation (USD 250 million), besides others.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company was the only company to have floated masala bonds overseas to raise USD 55.98 million for on-lending, as per RBI data.
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...