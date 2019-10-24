India jumps 14 places to 63 position in World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 survey

India has climbed 14 places to be ranked 63 among 190 countries in the World Bank’s 'Ease of Doing Business 2020' report.

The country’s performance improved in six of the ten parameters used for ranking, including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, trading across borders, resolving insolvency, paying taxes and getting electricity.

In areas of getting credit, protecting minor investors and enforcing contracts, India's performance was the same as last year, however, its performance fell for registration of properties.

Modi's mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target for India to break into the top 50 ranking this year, but India will have to wait for at least another year to achieve this target. Last year, India’s 'ease of doing business' ranking had gone up 23 places to 77.

Those economies that score well on 'Doing Business' tend to benefit from higher levels of entrepreneurial activity and lower levels of corruption, the IMF report said.

While economic reasons are the main drivers of reform, the advancement of neighbouring economies provides an additional impetus for regulatory change.