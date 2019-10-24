India jumps 14 places to 63 position in World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 survey

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
India has climbed 14 places to be ranked 63 among 190 countries in the World Bank’s 'Ease of Doing Business 2020' report.
The country’s performance improved in six of the ten parameters used for ranking, including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, trading across borders, resolving insolvency, paying taxes and getting electricity.
In areas of getting credit, protecting minor investors and enforcing contracts, India's performance was the same as last year, however, its performance fell for registration of properties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target for India to break into the top 50 ranking this year, but India will have to wait for at least another year to achieve this target. Last year, India’s 'ease of doing business' ranking had gone up 23 places to 77.
Those economies that score well on 'Doing Business' tend to benefit from higher levels of entrepreneurial activity and lower levels of corruption, the IMF report said.
While economic reasons are the main drivers of reform, the advancement of neighbouring economies provides an additional impetus for regulatory change.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
Investors with a short-term horizon and contrarian view can buy the stock of India Cements at current levels.
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism