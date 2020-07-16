India lags in data science skills, surges ahead other countries in business and technology skills: Report

When it comes to data science skills, especially data management, India lags both at the global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) levels, according to a Coursera report.

The report titled, ‘Global Skill Index’ said, “Within the data science domain, India ranks at 51 globally (lagging) and 12 among APAC countries in data science overall. Within the data management competency, India ranks at 58 globally (only slightly better than Nigeria (0 per cent) and the Philippines (2 per cent) and 15 among APAC countries in data management skills at 3 per cent skills proficiency (lagging)”.

It further added that in the APAC region India surges ahead of China in business and technology skills. Within business domain India ranks at 34 globally whereas China is at 45th position. On the other hand, in the technology domain, India and China stand at 40th and 50th position respectively.

The report maps 16 countries across the APAC region and 60 countries globally. India ranks in the emerging or lagging categories across key skill domains including Business (at number 8 in APAC and 34 globally). Technology (at number 10 in APAC and 40 globally) and Data Science ( at number 12 in APAC and 51 globally).

“This year’s Global Skills Index reveals skills trends and insights that will inspire institutions to coordinate skills development for a more inclusive and advanced workforce,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera.

The report said APAC is an emerging region for data science skills globally. Twelve out of 16 countries in the APAC region are either lagging or emerging in data science.

Only four countries display competitive skills in data science — Hong Kong (75 per cent), Singapore (73 per cent), New Zealand (59 per cent) and Australia (54 per cent).