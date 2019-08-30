India nudges Russia to get OPEC to price oil at reasonable rates

India has nudged Russia to use its influence on oil suppliers cartel OPEC to balance the global oil market, ensuring adequate supply with responsible and reasonable price.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on a three-day visit to Moscow, met his Russian counterpart Alexander Valentinovich Novak to review “the entire spectrum of oil and gas cooperation,” Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, has been pressing the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for responsible pricing of oil and gas, saying the volatility in rates are far detached from market fundamentals and are hurting importing nations.

Russia is collaborating with the OPEC in fixing oil production quota with a view to controlling the prices.

“Discussed with Minister Novak about the price volatility in the global oil market that is hurting the interests of both consuming and producing nations,” Pradhan said in another tweet.